Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $328,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 90,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FOX by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of FOX by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average of $39.92.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

