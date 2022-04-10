Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 115 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,038,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $266.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.54.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $141.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of -113.02 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $118.20 and a 12-month high of $305.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.78.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

