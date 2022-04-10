Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 53.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,197,000 after buying an additional 112,614 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,876,000 after buying an additional 204,887 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 17.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 12.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $84.27.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKI shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

