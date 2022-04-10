Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 10,666 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,666 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,075 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,482,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 446,932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,384,000 after purchasing an additional 419,358 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,092,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,197,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $71.61 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $72.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average of $63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.80.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.