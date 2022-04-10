Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,115 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,081 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.93) to €65.00 ($71.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

BUD stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.90.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

