Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 4,007 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vale were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 22.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vale by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,783,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,823 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vale by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. StockNews.com lowered Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

