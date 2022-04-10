Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RTX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.36.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $100.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.10. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $76.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,345,000 after buying an additional 1,672,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,023,000 after buying an additional 301,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,633,000 after purchasing an additional 457,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,110 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

