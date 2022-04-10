Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of RC opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital by 487.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 75,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital by 18.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 41,025 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 88.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 93,622 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at $749,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ready Capital by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

