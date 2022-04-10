Redd Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Redd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,713.19 or 0.99971173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00063748 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00026380 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002007 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00009019 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.