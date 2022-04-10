Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Head to Head Survey

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Redfin and Rigetti Computing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redfin 0 12 3 0 2.20 Rigetti Computing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Redfin currently has a consensus price target of $45.15, suggesting a potential upside of 194.35%. Given Redfin’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Redfin is more favorable than Rigetti Computing.

Profitability

This table compares Redfin and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redfin -5.70% -33.81% -5.56% Rigetti Computing N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.6% of Redfin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Redfin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Redfin and Rigetti Computing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redfin $1.92 billion 0.85 -$109.61 million ($1.13) -13.58 Rigetti Computing N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A

Rigetti Computing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Redfin.

Summary

Redfin beats Rigetti Computing on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redfin (Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Rigetti Computing (Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

