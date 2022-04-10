REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get REE Automotive alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on REE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:REE opened at $1.96 on Thursday. REE Automotive has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that REE Automotive will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in REE Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter worth $46,000. 14.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REE Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REE Automotive (REE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.