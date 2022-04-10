Refinable Hits 24 Hour Volume of $663,198.00 (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, Refinable has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.0737 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $663,198.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00045703 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.39 or 0.07595764 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,749.23 or 1.00053579 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.