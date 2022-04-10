Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Price Target Raised to €14.50 at Barclays

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on REPYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Repsol from €14.20 ($15.60) to €15.90 ($17.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Repsol from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. Repsol has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $14.05.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

