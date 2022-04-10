Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Repsol traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 119206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Repsol from €14.70 ($16.15) to €15.50 ($17.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Repsol from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64.

About Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

