Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Albertsons Companies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.83. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ACI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $35.28 on Friday. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 20.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

