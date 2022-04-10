Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Konica Minolta, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Konica Minolta in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Konica Minolta’s FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Konica Minolta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNCAY opened at $7.91 on Friday. Konica Minolta has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services.

