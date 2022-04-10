Reviewing CI&T (NYSE:CINT) & Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG)

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) and Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CI&T and Computer Task Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $267.71 million 7.90 $23.34 million N/A N/A Computer Task Group $392.29 million 0.39 $13.73 million $0.91 10.93

CI&T has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Computer Task Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Computer Task Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and Computer Task Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T N/A N/A N/A Computer Task Group 3.50% 11.20% 5.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CI&T and Computer Task Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00 Computer Task Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

CI&T currently has a consensus price target of $18.14, suggesting a potential upside of 13.39%. Given CI&T’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than Computer Task Group.

Summary

Computer Task Group beats CI&T on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CI&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. CI&T Inc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

Computer Task Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution. Its information technology solutions consist of the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications, the development and deployment of customized software and solutions, and the design and distribution of complex technology components. It also recruits, retains, and manages information technology and other talent for its clients. The company was founded by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Baer on March 11, 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

