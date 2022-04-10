Reviewing Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Colliers International Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. INDUS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Colliers International Group pays out -3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. INDUS Realty Trust pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Colliers International Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Colliers International Group and INDUS Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colliers International Group $4.09 billion 1.29 -$390.34 million ($9.10) -13.53 INDUS Realty Trust $42.34 million 17.11 $14.14 million $1.21 58.75

INDUS Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Colliers International Group. Colliers International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INDUS Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Colliers International Group and INDUS Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colliers International Group 0 1 6 1 3.00 INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 5 0 2.83

Colliers International Group currently has a consensus price target of $173.13, indicating a potential upside of 40.66%. INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $81.17, indicating a potential upside of 14.17%. Given Colliers International Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than INDUS Realty Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.3% of Colliers International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Colliers International Group and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colliers International Group -9.55% -69.42% -11.51% INDUS Realty Trust 33.41% 5.59% 3.10%

Colliers International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services. The company provides outsourcing and advisory services, such as corporate and workplace solutions; valuation and advisory services; workplace strategy services; loan servicing; property marketing; research services; and engineering design services for property and building, infrastructure, transportation, environmental and telecommunications end-markets. It also offers property management services comprising building operations and maintenance, facilities management, lease administration, property accounting and financial reporting, contract management and, construction management; and project management services, which include bid document review, construction monitoring and delivery management, contract administration and integrated cost control, development management, facility and engineering functionality, milestone and performance monitoring, quality assurance, risk management and strategic project consulting. In addition, the company provides investment management services that consists of asset management advisory and administration, transaction, and incentive services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

