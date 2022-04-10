Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells $3,471,522.72 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Mente sold 64,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $3,471,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Michael Mente sold 66,211 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $3,496,602.91.

On Monday, March 21st, Michael Mente sold 21,443 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $1,115,464.86.

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Mente sold 78,916 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $4,132,830.92.

On Friday, February 25th, Michael Mente sold 900 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $47,079.00.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 11.20%. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 200.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

