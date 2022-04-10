RFG Advisory LLC Buys 196 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,464 shares of company stock worth $837,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $88.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,397,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,331. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $89.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

