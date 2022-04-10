RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,382,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on WPC. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.69. The stock had a trading volume of 845,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,922. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $83.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.67 and its 200 day moving average is $78.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.69%.

W. P. Carey Profile (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.