RFG Advisory LLC Has $368,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Allstate by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Allstate by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALL. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Allstate stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $141.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.92. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $142.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

