RFG Advisory LLC Has $517,000 Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,683 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.65. 584,854 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.04.

