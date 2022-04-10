RFG Advisory LLC Has $572,000 Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.27.

ECL traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $182.95. 1,288,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,444. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.85 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.47.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

