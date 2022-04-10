RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 70.3% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,501,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.70. The stock had a trading volume of 462,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,659. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $102.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.99.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

