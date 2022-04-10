RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.71. The stock had a trading volume of 357,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,809. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.92 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.56.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

