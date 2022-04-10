RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,897,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,262,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $195.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.64. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $90,750.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total value of $449,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,257 shares of company stock worth $32,554,817 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Cowen cut their target price on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

