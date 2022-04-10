RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in V.F. by 4,144.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,697,000 after buying an additional 1,409,243 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in V.F. by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,223 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $895,714,000 after purchasing an additional 910,686 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,426,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 30.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,407,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,262,000 after acquiring an additional 802,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Williams Capital lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

NYSE VFC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,421,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,754. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.12. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

