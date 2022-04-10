RFG Advisory LLC Sells 127 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,394,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,078 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,665 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,126,000 after acquiring an additional 782,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DFS stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.57. 1,000,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $94.91 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Evercore ISI started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.05.

Discover Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.