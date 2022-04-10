RFG Advisory LLC Sells 2,535 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.15. 1,249,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,923. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

