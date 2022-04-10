RFG Advisory LLC Sells 2,701 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,261,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,176,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.51. 830,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,941. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.86 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

