RFG Advisory LLC Sells 492 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.5% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,504,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $8.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $311.11. 5,741,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,251,829. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.68.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

