RFG Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 225.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.29. 2,396,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,040. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.39. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

