RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 285,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 57,116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 762.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 878,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 776,582 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,014,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after acquiring an additional 256,517 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 50,784 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,350,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.10. 6,793,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,119,651. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.