Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 676.43 ($8.87).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RMV shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.31) to GBX 740 ($9.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rightmove to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.87) to GBX 630 ($8.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 630 ($8.26) to GBX 610 ($8.00) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.70) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of LON RMV traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 645.60 ($8.47). The company had a trading volume of 1,548,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,669. The stock has a market cap of £5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 644.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 696.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 557.40 ($7.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 810 ($10.62).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

In related news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.60), for a total value of £15,173.28 ($19,899.38).

About Rightmove (Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.