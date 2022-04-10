Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 4,920 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 124.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aravt Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 82,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,552,000 after acquiring an additional 37,629 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 494.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.00.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $244.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.38 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $1.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.25%.

About Vail Resorts (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.