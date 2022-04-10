Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.80.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $480.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.36. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $391.28 and a fifty-two week high of $490.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

