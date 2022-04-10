Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 1,279.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,916 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,195 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -66.97 and a beta of 2.10. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,930 shares of company stock worth $1,213,056 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

