Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,053,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,123,000 after purchasing an additional 229,538 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,006,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,327,000 after acquiring an additional 70,560 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,119,000 after acquiring an additional 55,058 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,489,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,202,000 after acquiring an additional 78,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,400,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,366,000 after acquiring an additional 426,667 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,250,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 585,410 shares of company stock valued at $60,828,912. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HZNP stock opened at $113.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.79. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $83.42 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

