Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 256.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 31,501 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,031 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 651,530 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,884,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.95.

In other news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $141.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.30.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

