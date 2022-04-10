Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 62,214 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,214 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Employers were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Employers by 15.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Employers by 19.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

Shares of Employers stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.07.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

EIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Employers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Employers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.