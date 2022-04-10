Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Lear by 3.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Lear by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 5.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Lear by 36.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.87.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $127.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.34.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

