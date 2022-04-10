Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s current price.

HOOD has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,642 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $3,148,358,000. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,317,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,539,000 after buying an additional 13,971,123 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $858,893,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 227.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,086,000 after buying an additional 10,405,975 shares in the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

