Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $12.07, but opened at $11.53. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 183,931 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $302,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $29,606.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,401,642.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,169,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $717,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,525,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

