Ronni Chalmers Buys 50,000 Shares of Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Rating) insider Ronni Chalmers purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,500.00 ($37,969.92).

Ronni Chalmers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Ronni Chalmers purchased 50,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,350.00 ($37,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a quick ratio of 30.46 and a current ratio of 30.47.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.0128 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Clime Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

About Clime Capital

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

