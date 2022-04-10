Roots (TSE:ROOT) PT Raised to C$5.00

Roots (TSE:ROOTGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ROOT. TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, January 17th. upped their price target on Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.93.

Shares of ROOT stock opened at C$3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$160.58 million and a PE ratio of 9.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05. Roots has a 52-week low of C$2.65 and a 52-week high of C$4.39.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

