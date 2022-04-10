Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives $509.72 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $509.72.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock.
In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ROP traded down $3.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $482.16. 479,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,592. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $417.54 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07.
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.
Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.
