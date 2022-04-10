Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) a C$16.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 target price on Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

WDO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.25 to C$18.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.85.

WDO stock opened at C$14.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.43. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$8.90 and a 52 week high of C$16.77.

In other news, Director Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.38, for a total transaction of C$153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$876,367.78. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 38,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.55, for a total value of C$597,726.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$174,346.60. Insiders have sold a total of 87,913 shares of company stock worth $1,365,363 over the last quarter.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, QuÃ©bec.

