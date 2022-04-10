Royal Bank of Canada Trims Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Target Price to C$6.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on Canfor Pulp Products and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

TSE:CFX opened at C$5.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$330.08 million and a P/E ratio of -7.43. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of C$4.78 and a 12-month high of C$9.90.

Canfor Pulp Products ( TSE:CFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.38) by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$249.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood, including dimension and specialty lumber, and engineered wood products; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

