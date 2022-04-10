RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading Up 3.3%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.28. Approximately 6,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,997,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.80 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $3,525,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775. Insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RPC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of RPC by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in RPC by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RPC in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 45.9% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

